Skip to Main content
Cafe 1277
0
Order Online
Home
/
Cal-Ital Panini Wrap
Cal-Ital Panini Wrap
$0
Cal ital
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled gluten-free flat bread, grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, wild arugula, cherry tomato relish, herb buttermilk dressing 1/2 Wrap not Available
Cafe 1277 Location and Hours
(925) 300-3234
1277 Treat Boulevard Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement