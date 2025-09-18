  • Home
  • /
  • BBQ Pulled Shroom (Vegan)

BBQ Pulled Shroom (Vegan)

$0

Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Vegan brioche bun, Fungi Farms locally grown mushrooms, sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, vegan cheddar, fermented jalapeño, house-made pickles and pineapple super foods slaw