Cafe 1277 1277 Treat Boulevard Ste 100
Cold Deli Sandwiches
- Winner Winner
Artisan rosemary schiacciata bread, grilled chicken breast, house-made herb buttermilk dressing, sharp cheese, bacon, sweet onion jam, wild arugula, dill pickle slices$16.00
- Cal-Ital Wrap
Grilled gluten-free flat bread, grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, wild arugula, cherry tomato relish, herb buttermilk dressing$16.00
- Turkey Avocado
House-made brioche bun, oven roasted turkey breast, mayo, dijon, fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles$15.00
- Fresh Tuna Salad
House-made brioche bun, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, solid white albacore tuna, dressed with our house-made aioli sauce, fresh celery, red onion and our spice blend$13.00
- Flavor Blast Panni Wrap
Grilled gluten-free flat bread stuffed with, green chickpea guacamole, Marcona almonds, sweet Sicilian lemon marinated cucumber, roasted tomato and garlic spread, heirloom cherry tomato relish, mixed greens, avocado, roasted blend of corn poblano peppers and onion, house-made spicy giardinera$15.00
- Artisan Prosciutto
House-made Italian baguette, brie, sweet onion jam, shaved prosciutto & wild arugula$15.00
- Classic Italian Hero
House-made Italian roll, dijon mustard, mayo, salami, prosciutto, smoked porkloin, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, spicy peppers, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, Italian vinaigrette.$17.00
- Shaved Prime Rib Grinder
House-made everyday roll, shaved rare Prime Rib, mayo, Dijon, sharp cheddar, shredded romaine, pickled giardinera, cherry tomato relish, red onion and Italian Vinaigrette$16.00
Warm Toasted Sandwiches
- Adult Grilled Cheese
House-made sliced sourdough loaf, Brie, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano, onion jam, arugula, Grilled on the panini press$13.00
- Scarface (Cuban Gangster Style)
House-made everyday roll, applewood smoked brown sugar cured pork loin, pulled pork, Italian cheese blend, Jamaica relish, garlic pickles and artisan mustard grilled on the panini press.$17.00
- Hot Italian
House-made everyday roll, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, mortadella, melted brie cheese, pepperjack, garlic herb butter, artisan sweet mustard & spicy giardiniera.$17.00
- El Nino
Everyday "Bolillo", pork carnitas, mayo, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo & house-pickled jalapeños$16.00
- There's the BEEF (Philly Style)
House-made everyday roll, shaved Prime Rib piled high, caramelized onion, melted white American cheese, horseradish cream, house-made hot and sweet pickled peppers$17.00
- Baller Status
House-made Italian roll, garlic butter, house-made Wagyu meatballs, house-made marinara, melted cheese blend.$16.00
- Wild Salmon Grinder
House-made sliced sourdough bread, roasted salmon filet, bacon, horseradish cream, wild arugula, & sweet red onion jam$17.00
- Mushroom Maddnes
Artisan rosemary schiacciata bread, caramelized onion jam, variety of roasted Fungi Farms locally grown mushrooms, fresh thyme, vegan garlic and roasted tomato spread and sliced avocado$16.00
- The Capone (Chicago Gangster Style Italian Beef)
House-made everyday roll dipped in au jus, shaved Prime Rib, caramelized onion, spicy giardinera, Italian cheese blend, au jus for dipping.$17.00
Graze
- Graze
Chefs selection of 2 cured meats, 2 artisan cheeses, nuts, pickles, sweet onion jam and house-made crostini$22.00
- Burrata
Fresh burrata, cherry tomato relish, seasonal fresh fruit and sweet onion jam, arugula, house-made baguette. Drizzled with Amphora Nueva extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt.$18.00
- Cheese Tasting
Chef's selection of 3 artisan cheeses, Mike's hot honey, nuts, house-made crostini$18.00
- House made Bread Selection
A selection of our house-made breads paired with a house made cheese dip, compound butter, Mike's hot honey and sweet onion jam.$16.00
- Adult "Lunchable"
Small box for 1 person. It is filled with 1 artisan cheese, 1 cured meat, house-made crostini, nuts and fresh seasonal fruit.$14.00
Artisan Salads & Bowls
- Chicken Caesar
All natural chicken breast, chopped artisan Romaine lettuce, grated pecorino cheese, Heirloom cherry tomatoes,house made brioche croutons and house made Caesar dressing$17.00
- Wild Salmon Salad
Chopped artisan romaine lettuce and wild arugula, Amphora Sicilian lemon infused white balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon marinated cucumber slices, green chickpeas, diced avocado, goat cheese, brined and roasted wild salmon$21.00
- Flavor Blast Salad
Green chickpea guacamole, marcona almonds, heirloom cherry tomato relish, mixed fresh greens, artisan romaine, diced avocado, Amphora Sicilian lemon infused white balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, roasted blend of corn poblano peppers and onion, house-made pickled cauliflower, served without bread$16.00
- East Bay Greens
Organic lettuces, dried cranberries, fresh Smit Farms apples, marcona almonds, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and our house-made black raspberry vinaigrette$13.00
- Artisan Chef Salad
Organic baby greens and Superfoods Slaw with all natural chicken breast, thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Julienne Cheddar, Cooked Egg, chopped Olive salad, Grapes Tomatoes and our Herb buttermilk Vinaigrette$17.00
- Mediterranean Super Foods Salad
Superfoods slaw and baby lettuces, jumbo Kalamata olives, grilled artichoke hearts, pickled onion, tomato relish, green chickpeas, cucumber and roasted garlic dressing served without bread$15.00
- Fresh Power Greens Salad
Baby Spinach Leaves, swiss chard, arugula, Candied nuts, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Fresh Berries in Season, all natural Chicken Breast and our house-made Black Raspberry Vinaigrette$17.00
- Italian Ribeye Steak Salad
Baby romaine and arugula, roasted corn, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized Onions, cherry tomato relish, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese, "Medium" roasted ribeye Steak Strips and our pesto vinaigrette$19.00
Soups & Meatballs
- Tomato Bisque
Rich and creamy, house signature soup.$7.00
- Soup of the Day
House-made daily using the freshest ingredients from local producers.$7.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Fresh Wagyu, house-made breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese, egg, Italian parsley, garlic and spices. Roasted and then slow cooked in our house-made tomato basil sauce.$3.00
Lite Bites & Sides
Round Pizza
- Cheesemonger
House-made sourdough pizza crust, house-made tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Romano, fontina and ricotta cheeses$15.00
- Iconic Pepperoni
House-made sourdough pizza crust, house-made tomato basil sauce, five Italian cheeses, lots of spicy cupping pepperoni.$16.00
- Pesto Margherita
House-made sourdough pizza crust, house-made nut free basil pesto sauce, five Italian cheeses, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh garlic basil and extra virgin olive oil.$16.00
- Big Bad Wolf
House-made sourdough pizza crust, house-made tomato basil sauce, five Italian cheeses, spicy cupping pepperoni, salami, mortadella, smoked pork loin, prosciutto, bacon and ricotta$17.00
- Shroomy
House-made sourdough pizza crust, house made tomato basil sauce, six Italian cheeses, roasted Fungi Farms locally grown mushrooms, fresh thyme, sweet onion jam and crisp bacon.$17.00
Baked Pasta
- Nonna's Lasagna
House-made pasta sheet layers, house-made Wagyu and pork meat sauce, Italian cheese blend, Italian Bechamel. 1 1⁄2 lb's of deliciousness!! **Only offered on Tuesdays$16.00
- Baked Mac & Cheese
House-made creste di gallo pasta, creamy garlic sauce, four cheeses, butter toasted bread crumbs. **Only offered on Wednesdays$15.00
Breakfast All Day
- Wild Salmon Breakfast Sandwich
House-made brioche bun, roasted wild salmon, herb buttermilk dressing, red onion, cage free egg$15.00
- Hella Dac Biet Breakfast Burrito
Spam - Inspired by the Musubi. Spam and garlic butter teriyaki fried rice, $9 tater tots, cheese and eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla. Veggie - Thick mushroom slices, spinach, garlic butter soy sauce fried rice, tater tots, cheese and egg wrapped in a flour tortilla.$9.00
- Breakfast Muffin Sando
House-made Sourdough English muffin, cage free fried egg, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar.$8.00
- Ham & Cheese Breakfast Muffin
House-made toasted sliced sourdough, brown sugar cured, applewood smoked pork loin "ham", cheddar, cage free egg$8.00
- Roasted Veggie Breakfast Muffin
Sweet balsamic onion jam, brie cheese, thyme roasted locally grown fungi farms mushrooms, cooked power green blend, cage free egg, on our house-made toasted whole wheat everyday bread.$8.00
- Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Muffin
Sausage and Cheese on a house-made brioche bun$8.00
- Artisan Cristo
Brioche Bombolini bun, cage free egg, brown sugar cured applewood smoked pork loin, sweet onion jam, honey mustard, provolone, cheddar, wild arugula, dusted with powdered sugar. $14$14.00
Topped Toasts
- Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado, cherry tomato relish, pickled onion, lemony arugula on our house-made sliced whole wheat everyday bread.$13.00
- Bruschetta Toast
Heirloom cherry tomatoes mixed w fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, arugula and reduced Balsamic on our house-made sliced whole wheat everyday bread.$10.00
Breakfast Sides
Baked Goods
- Quiche
Hand-made all butter crust, fresh high quality ingredients, cage free eggs Bacon and Cheese | Veggie and Cheese | All the Cheeses$7.00
- Assorted Babka
Chocolate cinnamon with vanilla glaze Cinnamon sugar pecan with house-made salted caramel glaze Bacon scallion cheese Pesto and cheese Ham and cheese Garlic butter and cheese$6.00
- Mini Pies
Hand-made using locally sourced high quality ingredients Caramel Apple | Meyer Lemon Italian Meringue | Southern Pecan Seasonal Vegan | Seasonal Special$8.00
- Scones
Chocolate Chip | Salted Caramel | Vanilla | Pecan Maple$5.00
- Brioche Danish
House-made sweet brioche filled with sweet ricotta cheese and a seasonal house-made fruit filling$7.00
- Brioche Cinnamon Roll
Topped with Ricotta Icing$7.00
- Harina Baking Cheese Roll
Hand-made puff pastry Sweet Cream Cheese | Guava and Sweet Cheese$4.50
- Addictive As Crack Focaccia
House-made and topped with garlic, rosemary, Maldon sea salt and Amphora Nueva extra virgin olive oi$10.00
- Cookies
PEANUT BUTTER | MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP | DOUBLE CHOCOLATE SNICKERDOODLE | OATMEAL RAISIN | DARK CHOCOLATE WALNUT | SEASONAL SPECIALS$3.50
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.50
- Bottled Drinks
- Italian Soda$4.00
- Fair Trade Columbia Roast Coffee$2.50
- Philz Coffee Jacobs Wonderbar$3.50
- Philz Coffee Tesoro$3.50
- Philz Cafe Vanilla$4.50
- Philz Cafe Mocha$4.50
- Philz French Vanilla$4.50
- Iced Cold Brew$4.50
- Caraffe-To-Go$28.00
- Philz Espresso Jacobs Wonderbar$2.50
- Philz Espresso Tesoro$2.50
- Philz Vanilla Espresso$3.50
- Philz Cappuccino$3.50
- Philz Mocha Cappuccino$4.50
- Philz Vanilla Cappuccino$4.50
- Philz Caffe Latte$4.50
- Philz Vanilla Latte$4.50
- Philz Mocha Latte$4.50
- Fresh Brewed Iced Black Tea$2.65
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Organic Hot Tea$2.65
- Canned Assorted Soda$2.00