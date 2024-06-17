Cafe 1277 1277 Treat Boulevard Ste 100
Cold Deli Sandwiches
- Winner Winner
House-made focaccia, grilled chicken breast, house-made herb buttermilk dressing, sharp cheese, bacon, onion jam, wild arugula & dill pickle slices$16.00
- Cal-Ital Wrap
House-made flat bread, grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, wild arugula, cherry tomato relish & herb buttermilk dressing$16.00
- Turkey Avocado
House-made everyday roll, oven roasted turkey breast, fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion & pickles$15.00
- Fresh Tuna Salad
House-made brioche bun, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, solid white albacore tuna, dressed with our house-made aioli sauce, fresh celery, red onion & our spice blend$13.00
- Flavor Blast Focaccia
Artisan schiacciata stuffed with, green chickpea guacamole, sliced cucumber, roasted tomato and garlic spread, pickled onion, heirloom cherry tomato relish, mixed greens & Amphora Sicilian lemon infused white balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, house-made giardinera$15.00
- Artisan Prosciutto
House-made Italian baguette, brie, sweet onion jam, shaved prosciutto & wild arugula$15.00
- Classic Italian Hero
House-made Italian roll, dijon mustard, mayo, salami, prosciutto, capicola, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, spicy peppers, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion & Italian vinaigrette.$17.00
- Shaved Prime Rib Grinder
House-made everyday roll, shaved rare Prime Rib, mayo, Dijon, sharp cheddar, shredded romaine, pickled giardinera, cherry tomato relish, red onion & Italian Vinaigrette$16.00
Warm Toasted Sandwiches
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$3.50
- Bottled Drinks
- Italian Soda$4.00
- Fair Trade Columbia Roast Coffee$2.50
- Philz Coffee Jacobs Wonderbar$3.50
- Philz Coffee Tesoro$3.50
- Philz Cafe Vanilla$4.50
- Philz Cafe Mocha$4.50
- Philz French Vanilla$4.50
- Iced Cold Brew$4.50
- Caraffe-To-Go$28.00
- Philz Espresso Jacobs Wonderbar$2.50
- Philz Espresso Tesoro$2.50
- Philz Vanilla Espresso$3.50
- Philz Cappuccino$3.50
- Philz Mocha Cappuccino$4.50
- Philz Vanilla Cappuccino$4.50
- Philz Caffe Latte$4.50
- Philz Vanilla Latte$4.50
- Philz Mocha Latte$4.50
- Fresh Brewed Iced Black Tea$2.65
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Organic Hot Tea$2.65
- Canned Assorted Soda$2.00