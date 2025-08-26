Cafe 1277 1277 Treat Boulevard Ste 100
Featured Items
Gourmet Cold Deli Sandwiches
Winner Winner
Artisan rosemary schiacciata bread, grilled chicken breast, house-made herb buttermilk dressing, sharp cheese, bacon, sweet onion jam, wild arugula & dill pickle slices$9.00
Cal-Ital Panini Wrap
Grilled gluten-free flat bread, grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, wild arugula, cherry tomato relish, herb buttermilk dressing 1/2 Wrap not Available$16.00
Turkey Avocado
House-made brioche bun, oven roasted turkey breast, mayo, dijon, fresh avocado, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion & pickles$9.00
Artisan Prosciutto
House-made Italian baguette, brie, sweet onion jam, shaved prosciutto & wild arugula$8.00
Classic Italian Hero
House-made Italian roll, dijon mustard, mayo, salami, prosciutto, smoked porkloin, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, spicy peppers, sliced tomato, pickles, red onion, Italian vinaigrette.$10.00
Shaved Prime Rib Grinder
House-made everyday roll, shaved rare Prime Rib, mayo, Dijon, sharp cheddar, shredded romaine, pickled giardinera, cherry tomato relish, red onion and Italian Vinaigrette$9.00
The Mutha Clucka$16.00
Gourmet Toasted Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
House-made sliced sourdough loaf, Brie, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano, onion jam, arugula, Grilled on the panini press$13.00
Scarface (Cuban Gangster Style)
House-made everyday roll, applewood smoked brown sugar cured pork loin, pulled pork, Italian cheese blend, Jamaica relish, garlic pickles and artisan mustard grilled on the panini press.$10.00
Hot Italian
House-made everyday roll, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, mortadella, melted brie cheese, pepperjack, garlic herb butter, artisan sweet mustard & spicy giardiniera.$10.00
There's the BEEF (Philly Style)
House-made everyday roll, shaved Prime Rib piled high, caramelized onion, melted white American cheese, horseradish cream, house-made hot and sweet pickled peppers$10.00
Baller Status
House-made Italian roll, garlic butter, house-made Wagyu meatballs, house-made marinara, melted cheese blend.$9.00
Mushroom Maddnes
Artisan rosemary schiacciata bread, caramelized onion jam, variety of roasted Fungi Farms locally grown mushrooms, fresh thyme, vegan garlic and roasted tomato spread and sliced avocado$9.00
Wild Salmon Grinder
House-made sliced sourdough bread, roasted salmon filet, bacon, horseradish cream, wild arugula, & sweet red onion jam$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Caelan's Toasty Turkey
Artisan Tuscan rosemary bread, pesto mayo, turkey breast, provolone, sweet onion jam, arugula, bacon and cherry tomato relish.$9.00
El Chapo Melt (Mexican Grilled Cheese, Gangster Style)
House-made sliced sourdough, melted white cheese, habanero pepper jack cheese, carnitas, avocado, caramelized onion, chipotle aioli. 1/2 Sandwich not available.$16.00
BBQ Pulled Shroom (Vegan)
Vegan brioche bun, Fungi Farms locally grown mushrooms, sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, vegan cheddar, fermented jalapeño, house-made pickles and pineapple super foods slaw$15.00
Classic Sandwiches
All Natural Roasted Turkey$11.00
BLT
House-made toasted whole wheat sliced bread, bacon, tomato slices, romaine lettuce and mayo.$12.00
Caprese
House-made everyday roll, pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices and arugula. Served Toasted or Cold$11.00
Classic Grilled Cheese
House-made sliced sourdough toasted with cheddar and provolone melted cheeses. 1/2 Sandwich not available$10.00
Prime Rib Roast Beef
House-made everyday roll, shaved rare prime rib roast beef, mayo, yellow mustard, romaine lettuce, tomato slices, red onion and pickles.$12.00
Solid Albacore Tuna Salad
House-made brioche bun, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, solid white albacore tuna, dressed with our house-made aioli sauce, fresh celery and red onion. *tuna is pre made with onion and celery, no modifications available.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Porkloin Ham
House-made everyday roll, thinly sliced smoked porkloin ham, mayo, yellow mustard, lettuce, tomato slices, red onion and pickles.$11.00
Artisan Salads
Fresh Power Greens
Baby Spinach Leaves, Swiss chard, arugula, Candied nuts, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Fresh Berries in Season, and our house-made Black Raspberry Vinaigrette$14.00
Caesar
All natural chicken breast, chopped artisan Romaine lettuce, grated pecorino cheese, Heirloom cherry tomatoes,house made brioche croutons and house made Caesar dressing$15.00
Small Side Caesar
Chopped artisan Romaine lettuce, grated pecorino cheese, Heirloom cherry tomatoes,house made brioche croutons and house made Caesar dressing$8.00
Citrus Salad
Chopped artisan romaine lettuce and wild arugula, Amphora Sicilian lemon infused white balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh orange slices, green chickpeas, diced avocado, sliced radish and goat cheese$14.00
Flavor Blast Salad
Green chickpea guacamole, marcona almonds, heirloom cherry tomato relish, mixed fresh greens, artisan romaine, diced avocado, Amphora Sicilian lemon infused white balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, roasted blend of corn poblano peppers and onion, house-made pickled cauliflower, served without bread *VEGAN$16.00
Italian Chop Salad
Baby romaine and arugula, roasted corn, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized Onions, green chickpeas, cherry tomato relish, Kalamata olives, gorgonzola cheese and our pesto vinaigrette$15.00
East Bay Greens
Organic lettuces, dried cranberries, fresh Smit Farms apples, marcona almonds, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and our house-made black raspberry vinaigrette$8.00
Artisan Chef Salad
Organic baby greens and Superfoods Slaw with all natural chicken breast, thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh Mozzarella, Julienne Cheddar, Cooked Egg, chopped Olive salad, Grapes Tomatoes and our Herb buttermilk Vinaigrette$17.00
The Southwest
Artisan romaine lettuce, superfood slaw, corn and poblano mix, avocado, pickled onion, sliced radish, pickled jalapeño, cheddar cheese and chipotle buttermilk dresssing.$15.00
Mediterranean Super Foods
Superfoods slaw and baby lettuces, jumbo Kalamata olives, grilled artichoke hearts, pickled onion, tomato relish, green chickpeas, cucumber and roasted garlic dressing served without bread$16.00
Summer Breeze$14.00
Soups & Wagyu Meatballs
Tomato Bisque
Rich and creamy, house signature soup.$7.00
Broc Cheddar$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Tomato Florentine$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Crab & Corn Chowder$7.00
Split Pea & Kale ( Vegan)$7.00
Butternut Curry Squash$7.00
Clam Chowder$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Noodle$7.00
Chicken Tortilla$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Garden Veggie$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Tuscan Chili$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Moroccan Lentil$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Wagyu Meatballs
Fresh Wagyu, house-made breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese, egg, Italian parsley, garlic and spices. Roasted and then slow cooked in our house-made tomato basil sauce.$3.00
Minestrone$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Red Bean Chili Carne$7.00OUT OF STOCK
sweet potato chipotle (v)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast All Day
Breakfast Muffin Sando
House-made Sourdough English muffin, cage free fried egg, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar.$9.00
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage and Cheese on a house-made brioche bun$9.00
Artisan Cristo
Brioche Bombolini bun, cage free egg, brown sugar cured applewood smoked pork loin, sweet onion jam, honey mustard, provolone, cheddar, wild arugula, dusted with powdered sugar. $14$15.00
Caprese Breakfast$9.00
Badass Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, 2 fried cage free eggs, potatoes, choice of 2 turkey sausage or 3 smoked bacon slices, cheese and fire roasted salsa.$12.00
Super Badass Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, 3 fried cage free eggs, potatoes, choice of 5 slices of bacon, 4 turkey sausage patties or a combo of both, cheese, sour cream, avocado and fire roasted salsa$17.00
Topped Toasts
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado, cherry tomato relish, pickled onion, lemony arugula on our house-made sliced whole wheat everyday bread.$15.00
Bruschetta Toast
Heirloom cherry tomatoes mixed w fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, arugula and reduced Balsamic on our house-made sliced whole wheat everyday bread.$11.00
Lighter Bites
Protein Pack
2 hard boiled or fried cage free eggs, turkey sausage patty, melted cheddar and ½ of an avocado$10.00
Overnight Oats
Made fresh daily with rolled oats, agave syrup and oat milk. Have it topped with your choice of fresh fruit or dried fruit and candied walnuts$5.00
English Muffin & Butter$3.00
Toast & Butter$1.50
Baked Goods
Quiche
Hand-made all butter crust, fresh high quality ingredients, cage free eggs Bacon and Cheese | Veggie and Cheese | All the Cheeses$7.00
Assorted Savory Babka
Chocolate cinnamon with vanilla glaze Cinnamon sugar pecan with house-made salted caramel glaze Bacon scallion cheese Pesto and cheese Ham and cheese Garlic butter and cheese$6.00
Scones
Chocolate Chip | Salted Caramel | Vanilla | Pecan Maple$5.00
Mini Brioche Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Giant Brioche Cinnamon Roll
Topped with Ricotta Icing$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Giant Cookies
PEANUT BUTTER | MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP | DOUBLE CHOCOLATE SNICKERDOODLE | OATMEAL RAISIN | DARK CHOCOLATE WALNUT | SEASONAL SPECIALS$4.00
Small Cookies$2.50
Corenetti$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Stuffed Corinetti$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Bosttock$6.00OUT OF STOCK
custom sugar cookie dozen$54.00OUT OF STOCK
Brownie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Basque Cheesecake$8.00
Lemon Cranberry Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
maple walnut danish$3.00OUT OF STOCK
double chocolate muffin$5.00
butter coffe bundt$7.00
Apple cinnamon muffin$5.00
Drinks
Fountain Drink$3.50
Bottled Drinks
Canned Assorted Soda$2.50
House-made Strawberry Italian Cream Soda$5.50
Drip Coffee$2.50
Philz Coffee$3.50
Philz Cafe$4.50
Philz French Vanilla$4.50
Iced Cold Brew$4.50
Chai Tea$4.00
Philz Espresso$2.50
Cappuccino$3.50
Latte$4.50
Americano$3.50
Organic Hot Tea$2.65
Hot Chocolate$3.00
8 oz Red Bull$4.00
12 oz Red Bull$5.00
Caraffe-To-Go$28.00
Caraffe- Cold Brew$55.00
apple martinellis$3.00
Fairlife Protein$4.00
SIDES
Side of Avacodo$2.50
Cage Free Egg Fried$2.00
Cage Free Egg Hard Boiled$2.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.00
Side Tuna Salad$5.00
Side of Bacon$3.00
Cherry Tomato Relish$1.50
Cup of Fruit$3.00
Assorted Small chips$2.00
Apple$2.50
Oranges$2.00
Banana$1.00
Turkey Sausage Patty$3.00
Yogurt Parfait$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bagel$3.50
Catering
Farmers Market
Nonna's Lasagna 1.5 LB
House-made pasta sheet layers, house-made Wagyu and pork meat sauce, Italian cheese blend, Italian Bechamel. 1 1⁄2 lb's of deliciousness!! **Only offered on Tuesdays$16.00OUT OF STOCK
FM Regular Loaf$9.00
FM Focaccia Large$15.00OUT OF STOCK
FM Focaccia Small$8.00OUT OF STOCK
FM Fresh Pasta 1 LB$9.00
FM Sauce 16 oz$12.00
Pasta Bake$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Baked Mac$16.00OUT OF STOCK
English Muffins$9.00
